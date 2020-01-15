Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 212,469 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,570 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after purchasing an additional 694,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after buying an additional 25,264,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

F stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

