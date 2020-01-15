Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Forestar Group stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $965.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

