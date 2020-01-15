Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTSV. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.