Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 433,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 137.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

NYSE:FSB opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

