Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at $507,000.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.