Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDEV. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.25) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $492.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.11.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.