Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,234 ($16.23) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,080.11. The firm has a market cap of $492.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.56. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.