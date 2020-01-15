Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

FLGT opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $259.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $27,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

