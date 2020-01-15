Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

