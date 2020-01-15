Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 122,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 45,874 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.7335 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

