FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Ellington Financial Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

