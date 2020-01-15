FY2019 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc Reduced by Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.67 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.16. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.41 and a 1-year high of C$21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 44.13.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.