FY2019 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

WERN opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after buying an additional 361,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 95.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 154,813 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

