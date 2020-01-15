Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $164.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,610 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

