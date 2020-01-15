Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

