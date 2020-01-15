Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of GTES opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $131,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

