Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,255 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 102.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

