Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,922,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 22,164.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after buying an additional 260,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 245.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after buying an additional 106,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

