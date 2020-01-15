Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

