Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $160.46 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $163.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

