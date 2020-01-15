Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,221,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $794,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $19,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.