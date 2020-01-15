Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 145,845 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,845 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

