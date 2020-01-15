Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 32.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 360,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.