Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

NYSE:FCX opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

