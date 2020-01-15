Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,428 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 985,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 377,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 990,068 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.