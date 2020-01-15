Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 84,699 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,699 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,132,000 after buying an additional 1,981,779 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

