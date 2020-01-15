Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

