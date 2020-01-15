Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Centurylink by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

