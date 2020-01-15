GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.60) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 670 ($8.81). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 657.80 ($8.65).

Get GB Group alerts:

GBG stock opened at GBX 717 ($9.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 745.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 618.02.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that GB Group will post 1163.9999718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.