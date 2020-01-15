GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

GDS stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in GDS by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,213,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,179,000 after buying an additional 106,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,022 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 610,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,112,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

