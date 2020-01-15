General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.