Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GCO. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

GCO opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $2,201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 504.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

