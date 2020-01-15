Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $121.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $114.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. Globant has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 142.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.