Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

GS opened at $245.66 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $176.40 and a 52-week high of $248.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

