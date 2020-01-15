Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Halma (LON:HLMA) to Buy

Halma (LON:HLMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,900 ($24.99). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLMA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,854.50 ($24.39).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,113 ($27.80) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,115.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,994.65. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

