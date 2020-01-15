Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

