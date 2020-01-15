Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,051 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPL. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

