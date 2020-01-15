Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

GPL opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,712,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 409,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,873 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

