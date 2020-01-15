Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 820 ($10.79). Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPOR. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.67) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 774.75 ($10.19).

GPOR opened at GBX 889.60 ($11.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 849.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 754.76. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a one year high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

