Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird raised Griffon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Griffon has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Griffon by 1,753.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,888,000 after buying an additional 169,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Griffon by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Griffon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

