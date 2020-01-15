Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 17,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

