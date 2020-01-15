Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce sales of $113.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.40 million. Harmonic reported sales of $113.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $393.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $438.30 million to $458.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

HLIT opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.19 million, a P/E ratio of 271.33, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after buying an additional 584,615 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

