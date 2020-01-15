Harsco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,506% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Harsco has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Harsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 3.5% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harsco during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

