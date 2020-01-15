HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.14

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at about $7,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

