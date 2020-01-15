HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synlogic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.