Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 7,850 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 235,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 695.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

