Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Heico were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.41. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.