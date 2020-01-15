Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 48,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $568,227. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.