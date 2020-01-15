Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $230,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.13. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,066,806.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

