Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

